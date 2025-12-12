Network Affects

Elizabeth Hart
7d

Re: "...in reality, it is a mass-surveillance program aimed at adult users that will have long-term impacts on free speech".

Exactly!

We are beset by traitors. 'Our' governments are not working for us, they are working to enslave us.

The children in particular are being groomed to accept that they must give up privacy and consent to participate in 'the net', which is capturing us all.

While people slumber, our freedoms are being drained away...

Australia is at the forefront of stealing people's freedom.

This 'former' penal colony is an authoritarian state, exemplified by the recent medical mandates that saw much of the population coercively vaccinated with COVID-19 injections, under threat of penalty such as loss of livelihood and participation in society.

It was the 'National Cabinet' led by Scott Morrison, with the complicity of the likes of Daniel Andrews and Mark McGowan and others, who sought to steal the personal autonomy and bodily integrity of the people.

Similarly, voting is 'compulsory' in this country...with people compelled to vote for their own demise, always ending up with a 'uniparty' which does not serve the people.

We are at a major crossroads now, and it's the children we must think of - what dystopian future lies ahead for them?

Maybe the children themselves can turn this around...

Rebel children! Make a stand for your freedom now! Fight for consent and privacy!

Also see: Authoritarianism Through the Public: How Fear Transforms Democracy Into Control: https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/authoritarianism-through-the-public

Jenny Butcher's avatar
Jenny Butcher
5d

They should have put Andrew in charge. The points made in this article has more & better ideas than the meatheads in Canberra could come up with in a year.

