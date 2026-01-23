Network Affects

Network Affects

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cadamron's avatar
Cadamron
15h

Great article as always, love what you guys are doing.

Reply
Share
Scott Hargreaves's avatar
Scott Hargreaves
14h

Very fine analysis thank you for tracking the Australian arm of the Censorship-industrial complex. The IPA had a team in Parliament this week with some positive outcomes, but also witnessing the passage of very bad law. Our wrap up is here:

https://ipa.org.au/publications-ipa/opinion/everything-you-need-know-about-diabolically-bad-hate-laws

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Network Affects · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture