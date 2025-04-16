Network Affects

Network Affects

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Haupt's avatar
John Haupt
Apr 17

Fantastic. Glad to see that this is getting the exposure that it needs and that actions are being taken to root out this insidious activity. Great tool!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
Apr 18

This is very impressive and important research. Thank you for taking on this project.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Network Affects
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture