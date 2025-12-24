Network Affects

Kerrylee
Dec 24Edited

Writing in a forward to George McDonald's Phantastes, C.S. Lewis notes how a succeeding generation in rejecting the beliefs of the previous generation, actively despise such beliefs as if there is nothing of value. I have thought about this often. It is as if we are in a perpetual inversion of adolescence where the snotty teenager wants all the benefits of what the previous generation built/fought for while mocking them. I now call this infrastructure colonization. Two can play at formulistic word games.

York Luethje
Dec 25

Merry Christmas to you and yours and thank you for your work!

