I’ve joined Michael Nayna and Michael Shellenberger in publishing a new piece for Public on the global implications of Australia’s proposed Digital Duty of Care (DDoC) Bill.

As outlined in the article:



The bill now before the Australian Senate would allow the eSafety Commissioner to use fake accounts that deceive users into thinking they are citizens and not government spies, record their legal speech, and give what she learns directly to Australia’s spy agencies. Those agencies could then share that intelligence with the FBI and other “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing partners in the US, UK, Canada, and New Zealand.

The bill enables this by granting eSafety the ability to create an unlimited number of AI-generated “sock puppet” identities (effectively bots) under policies set “in consultation with the Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police.”

The private information that the Australian government could share with foreign intelligence agencies could include a user’s name, address, phone number, email, along with what the Privacy Act calls “sensitive information,” which includes political opinions, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, and health records.

The Institute for Public Affairs (IPA) first reported on the Privacy Act changes on Monday, and Network Affects noted last month that the new censorship legislation designates eSafety an “enforcement body” under the Privacy Act, expanding its ability to access personal information.

Read the full article here: