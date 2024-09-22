Josh Szeps hosts possibly the only left-of-center Australian podcast that is willing to seriously engage with issues of free speech, censorship, heterodox thinking, and woke culture.

While still at Australia’s ABC (the equivalent of PBS or the BBC) Josh interviewed me on the Twitter Files. That was the only left-of-center interview I was offered in 2023, despite doing dozens of others. That seemed slightly strange considering I’d spent more than two decades on the Left - why was no one interested?

The Overton window is a mere slit in Australia, though thankfully a few people are willing to open it a crack or two further. With the Australian Government rebooting its “misinformation” bill breaking open the conversation is incredibly critical.

Josh remains rather trusting of authority when it comes to Covid, but open-minded on the question of free speech. We had a productive conversation that hopefully edged the Overton window open a few more millimetres.

