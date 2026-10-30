Mike Nayna and I have just released an article on Public detailing how one of Australia’s richest men has put millions into NGOs, Think Tanks, and the state broadcaster to push Australia’s “Digital Duty of Care”, a vast digital controls Bill that threatens privacy and free speech. With teen social media bans now one of Australia’s biggest exports, you can expect something similar in a jurisdiction near you soon.

The question is, will progressives wake up to the game here now they know a mining billionaire is backing a vast array of civil society sock puppets, creating a surround sound system that makes it look like the bill has come from the bottom-up?

Find the full story at the link below: