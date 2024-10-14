These academics served as a front for the government's censorship policy, essentially laundering it in the name of science. Shutterstock

Academic counter disinformation initiatives claim they are just doing research, but often defame and censor their research subjects by flagging content to social media for labeling and removal.



An New York Post op-ed with Jay Bhattacharya, Stanford Professor of Health Policy, co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration.

Censorship in the digital age does not look like old-fashioned book burning. Under the guise of combating misinformation, the US government funds universities, ostensibly to analyze social-media trends — but in truth, to help censor the Internet.

Agencies like the National Science Foundation provide taxpayer dollars to universities like Stanford and the University of Washington as part of a broader government effort to pressure social-media companies into censoring speech related to elections, public health and other matters.

We should know. We’ve experienced this censorship firsthand, and have seen it up close as recently as last month.

Yet these prestigious universities are violating the prime directive of academic research: to do no harm to its subjects.

A lawsuit against the Biden administration in the case that became Murthy v. Missouri uncovered emails in which federal officials threatened to penalize social-media companies unless they complied with orders to banish users who posted speech contrary to the administration’s priorities.

Last year, a federal judge reviewing this evidence dubbed the administration’s effort a de facto “Ministry of Truth.” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently wrote that in 2021, the Biden-Harris administration “repeatedly pressured” his social-media empire to censor speech — even humor and satire.

When Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022 and revealed similar evidence in the “Twitter Files,” the public first learned that university misinformation research teams, funded by the government, actively participated in those censorship efforts.



