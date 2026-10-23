Network Affects

Network Affects

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Cearley's avatar
David Cearley
Oct 23

It's a trap they set for themselves as they continue down a decidedly authoritarian path. I have ZERO sympathy for them.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Network Affects · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture