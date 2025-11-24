Network Affects

John Cartwright
Nov 25

I would love to talk to you about your work and the cross over between British and German rogue intelligence. I may be able to add some context to your database if required. I have real life lived experience, learning about the operatives involved in the censorship industrial complex. The Israeli links and the connections to the CCDH, Hacks / Hackers, corporations who should know better and the utterly evil DISARM framework.

Mary Anne Simpson
Nov 25

You would think that a country like Germany would be wary of putting control over the masses by only a few, would be deeply worried that this was how Hitler came into power. People who don't know history, which is most people, are doomed to repeat it. What sucks is that I have to repeat it as well

