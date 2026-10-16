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Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
Oct 19

As an Australian I am furious about this Orwellian dystopia descending on us. We have a government out of control, determined to impose state control over every corner of our lives. Freedom is something people die for in other countries... in Australia we just roll over.

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
Oct 16

Australia is very well deserving of the title:

The (new) Official Testing Ground for the New World Order.

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