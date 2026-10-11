Network Affects

Network Affects

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
loubee's avatar
loubee
Oct 12

This government gets more disgusting everyday. It is good to see the opposition coming out strongly against this but that could change tomorrow. I cannot imagine the Greens liking it much either. If it does get passed it is another Bill to be repealed. More time wasted on anything except fixing the problems.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jack Jones's avatar
Jack Jones
Oct 14

The totalitarian feminazis and other govt parasites.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Network Affects · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture