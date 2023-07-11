Network Affects

Network Affects

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Sybil's avatar
Sybil
Jul 11, 2023

So glad you are back. Rest up and bring us more news. We value you and thank you in advance.

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Alison Bevege's avatar
Alison Bevege
Jul 14, 2023

Thank you so much for all your hard work because if nobody defends freedom of speech it will simply disappear

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