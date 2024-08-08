liber-net is seeking a full-time campaigner to lead our civil society advocacy program, primarily focused on the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
The Campaigner will run a series of campaigns focused on NGOs, “fact-checkers” and research institutions, and philanthropies that promote censorship under the guise of “countering disinformation”. Despite the recent closing of the Stanford Internet Observatory, the sector has largely resisted accountability, reform, and calls to respect the values of free speech and expression. Through targeted advocacy we aim to bring accountability to the sector and restore norms of free speech and civil liberties.
This project is ideal for someone with proven experience in advocacy and campaigning, excellent strategic and project management abilities, a broad skill set to spearhead the community engagement and creative media production responsibilities of this role, and a commitment to protecting and promoting digital free expression.
A background in the progressive digital rights field is an advantage.
Responsibilities
Plan and design campaigns including identifying key objectives, partners, and allies
Work with dissident digital rights advocates to develop and launch a new Internet freedom charter, holding signatories of similar previous charters to account
Conduct research into the role of civil society organizations in censorship, and write and publish relevant findings
Manage the creation of creative media to draw attention to civil society censorship initiatives including video, audio, pamphlets, and social media
Identify and develop a network of decision-makers and grassroots supporters and produce regular communications updating supporters and drive their participation in campaigns
Coordinate and host small events and meetings to advance the campaigns
Track the impact of the campaigns and develop evaluation and feedback mechanisms to tune and improve strategies
The position is remote, though candidates should be based in the U.S., the E.U., or the U.K.
Full details can be found at https://liber-net.org/url/jobs
All applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Please apply ASAP.
Good luck with finding the right person for this very important job. I would just make a small comment to express my wish that your wonderful organization also paid attention and tackled the other major source of massive levels of censorship and destruction of free speech and liberty today and that is the empire's cynical and profoundly ridiculous "fighting antisemitism" industry (ironically mostly targeting leftist Jews and even holocaust survivors who have been speaking out in opposition of the empire) which is nothing but a thin veil for the global empire's fascist (zionist) billionaires to silence and crush dissent, including on issues that have nothing to do with judaism.
The "You're an antisemite" slogan seems to be the new "you're a far right extremist" slogan of the covid days. In other words, it seems to be the main bludgeon that the global corporate-capitalist empire uses against leftist dissidents today.
I could be wrong but it seems to me that the "fighting disinformation" industry is on the decline these days (after its peak during 2020-2022) and that the new rising star on the block these days is the "fighting antisemitism" industry, as the empire's favorite tool to silence and crush dissent.
I myself have experienced the shift in the tools that the corporate-capitalist empire uses to silence and destroy dissent, when until not long ago i was labelled a "far right extremist" by the corporate empire's representitives for speaking out against the covid coup, while now I am being branded "a far left antisemite extremist" by the corporate empire's representitives for speaking out against the anti-human and nazi-like nature of the empire's zionist outpost (I am jewish and son of holocaust survivors, by the way).
I really wish more attention was paid to this by those fighting for freedom and liberties, such as your wonderful and valuable organization.
Thank you for all you do
PS. As I mentioned, I myself am Jewish (son of holocaust survivors) and have been targeted by the corporate empire's "fighting antisemitism" industry, for speaking out on the extreme criminality and inhumanity and nazi-like dehumanizing ideology of zionism. Here's a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp speaking on the nazi-like dehumanizing nature of zionism and how its right-wing tribalist/sectarian ideology is the exact polar opposite of universalist/humanist leftist Jewish values https://x.com/DoubleDownNews/status/1751311095602598037?s=20
Zionist Nazi mass-murderers, child-abusers, rapists, torturers, land-thieves (and their global nazi network pushing for religious hatred and dehumanization of muslims) absolutely do NOT speak for Jews, and yet, these zionist deceivers are at the helm of the empire's "fighting antisemitism" industry, and numerous conservatives (who until not long ago pretended to care about freedom) actually cheer for the corporate empire's massive crackdown on leftist dissent. It would he funny if it weren't so tragic..
I am grateful to hear there is a group like yours that is attempting to organize to counter the censorship we have seen from corporations and government. I will keep my eyes and ears open for someone who meets your criteria for this leadership or a supportive role. Thank you for your work in this critical area.