liber-net is seeking a full-time campaigner to lead our civil society advocacy program, primarily focused on the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

The Campaigner will run a series of campaigns focused on NGOs, “fact-checkers” and research institutions, and philanthropies that promote censorship under the guise of “countering disinformation”. Despite the recent closing of the Stanford Internet Observatory, the sector has largely resisted accountability, reform, and calls to respect the values of free speech and expression. Through targeted advocacy we aim to bring accountability to the sector and restore norms of free speech and civil liberties.

This project is ideal for someone with proven experience in advocacy and campaigning, excellent strategic and project management abilities, a broad skill set to spearhead the community engagement and creative media production responsibilities of this role, and a commitment to protecting and promoting digital free expression.

A background in the progressive digital rights field is an advantage.

Responsibilities

Plan and design campaigns including identifying key objectives, partners, and allies

Work with dissident digital rights advocates to develop and launch a new Internet freedom charter, holding signatories of similar previous charters to account

Conduct research into the role of civil society organizations in censorship, and write and publish relevant findings

Manage the creation of creative media to draw attention to civil society censorship initiatives including video, audio, pamphlets, and social media

Identify and develop a network of decision-makers and grassroots supporters and produce regular communications updating supporters and drive their participation in campaigns

Coordinate and host small events and meetings to advance the campaigns

Track the impact of the campaigns and develop evaluation and feedback mechanisms to tune and improve strategies

The position is remote, though candidates should be based in the U.S., the E.U., or the U.K.

Full details can be found at https://liber-net.org/url/jobs

All applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Please apply ASAP.

