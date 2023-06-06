Today the DFRLab hosts the latest iteration of its 360/OS series at RightsCon, the biggest civil society event focused on human rights in the digital age organised by Access Now. Whilst EngageMedia Executive Director I co-organised RightsCon in 2015 in Manila. That turned out to be a serious error.

In partnering with DFRLabs RightsCon has driven forward collaboration with the militarists in the Atlantic Council, a NATO-aligned think tank funded by weapons manufacturers, Big Oil, Big Tech and riddled with former intelligence heads and corporate profiteers.

Today Racket has published my lengthy piece detailing the work of DFRLabs, including its participation in dubious “anti-disinformation” initiatives such as the Election Integrity Partnership, and the Virtality Project that worked with Big Tech to censor “stories of true vaccine side effects”.

Twitter Thread: https://twitter.com/NAffects/status/1666151678184243200?s=20

DFRLab is one of the most important nodes in the Censorship-Industrial Complex and illustrates just how much “anti-disinformation” has become a top down means of narrative control – a means to police the street level “thought crime” or everyday people, and deflect attention from the industrial level disinformation coming from the government and corporate world.

It is with no relish that I point this problem out to current and former peers in the digital rights field. Friends and employment opportunities are sure to be lost. I take heart however from the growing numbers of people who also see this problem and have reach out as a result.

The seeds of a new, independent, and more heterodox digital rights movement are taking root, and spring is coming.