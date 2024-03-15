Network Affects

Network Affects

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
Mar 18, 2024

Great summary showing us how massive the Censorship Industrial Complex really is. I love your last sentence - they HAVE to censor because they know the information they are blocking is TRUE.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Andrew Lowenthal and others
Deidre K's avatar
Deidre K
Mar 15, 2024

Excellent! What an insidious web of propaganda filled with power hungry busybodies. They are a much worse virus than covid.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Network Affects · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture