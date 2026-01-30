Network Affects

Network Affects

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lachlan Theodoros's avatar
Lachlan Theodoros
5d

What an article Andrew!

As a conservative myself in Australia, I notice this a lot in the political discourse among many on the right; if the mainstream parties aren't taking enough action on things like terrorism and Islamic extremism, then the appetite for bolder personalities is going to arise.

And whether the principles of that bold personality are good/bad, people are yet drawn magnetically to the fact that the bold personality is principled.

My message to the centre-right Coalition is this: let's get our act together. Make your values clear. Make your stance evident and that directly faces the problems that Aussies are concerned about.

Because if the Coalition isn't going to try act like a proper opposition, I'm sure Pauline and her party are more than happy to take the crown from them.

Reply
Share
Danielle's avatar
Danielle
Feb 1

Great article

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Network Affects · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture