Julie Inman Grant has made Australia a key player in the global censorship push
As the X stoush continues, a look at the eSafety leader’s origins and ambitions
11 hrs ago
•
Rebekah Barnett
and
Andrew Lowenthal
81
25
Katherine Maher is not a liberal or a leftist
On the merger of government and civil society
Apr 20
•
Andrew Lowenthal
98
33
March 2024
Audio: Short Supreme Court reflections with Jay Bhattacharya and Aaron Kheriaty
I sat down with the Murthy v. Missouri plaintiffs in D.C. a few hours after the March 18 hearing
Mar 20
53
5
15:51
Stanford’s Virality Project pushed to censor the vaccine-injured
In anticipation of the US Supreme Court’s hearing of Murthy v. Missouri (formerly Missouri v Biden), I took another look at Stanford’s COVID censorship…
Mar 15
•
Andrew Lowenthal
136
27
February 2024
Convening of Digital Rights Dissenters
The digital rights field has turned against its free expression roots. We are planning to change that.
Feb 28
•
Andrew Lowenthal
20
1
January 2024
New year, new hires
Setting the stage for 2024
Jan 18
•
Andrew Lowenthal
18
2
December 2023
Recent media appearances
The Twitter Files and the Westminster Declaration have sparked some interest
Dec 11, 2023
•
Andrew Lowenthal
20
15
November 2023
The Virality Project was a government front to coordinate censorship
An investigation by Alex Gutentag and I sheds light on the Stanford Internet Observatory’s dirty tricks to combat "anti-vaccine disinformation"
Nov 11, 2023
•
Andrew Lowenthal
145
31
October 2023
Launching the Westminster Declaration
A new tool in the fight for free speech
Oct 18, 2023
•
Andrew Lowenthal
61
5
War on Terror redux
Threading the needle amid the new crackdown on free expression
Oct 15, 2023
•
Andrew Lowenthal
127
44
July 2023
Launching liber-net, a digital civil liberties initiative
A contribution to the challenge of digital authoritarianism
Jul 27, 2023
•
Andrew Lowenthal
78
13
Twitter Files Extra: The Censorship of RFK Jr.
A new article by myself and Matt Taibbi has just dropped on Racket, along with a short tweet thread
Jul 21, 2023
•
Andrew Lowenthal
70
9
