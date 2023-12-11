Network Affects

Julie Inman Grant has made Australia a key player in the global censorship push
As the X stoush continues, a look at the eSafety leader’s origins and ambitions
  
Rebekah Barnett
 and 
Andrew Lowenthal
Katherine Maher is not a liberal or a leftist
On the merger of government and civil society
  
Andrew Lowenthal
March 2024

Audio: Short Supreme Court reflections with Jay Bhattacharya and Aaron Kheriaty
I sat down with the Murthy v. Missouri plaintiffs in D.C. a few hours after the March 18 hearing
15:51
Stanford’s Virality Project pushed to censor the vaccine-injured
In anticipation of the US Supreme Court’s hearing of Murthy v. Missouri (formerly Missouri v Biden), I took another look at Stanford’s COVID censorship…
  
Andrew Lowenthal
February 2024

Convening of Digital Rights Dissenters
The digital rights field has turned against its free expression roots. We are planning to change that.
  
Andrew Lowenthal
January 2024

New year, new hires
Setting the stage for 2024
  
Andrew Lowenthal
December 2023

Recent media appearances
The Twitter Files and the Westminster Declaration have sparked some interest
  
Andrew Lowenthal
November 2023

The Virality Project was a government front to coordinate censorship
An investigation by Alex Gutentag and I sheds light on the Stanford Internet Observatory’s dirty tricks to combat "anti-vaccine disinformation"
  
Andrew Lowenthal
October 2023

Launching the Westminster Declaration
A new tool in the fight for free speech
  
Andrew Lowenthal
War on Terror redux
Threading the needle amid the new crackdown on free expression
  
Andrew Lowenthal
July 2023

Launching liber-net, a digital civil liberties initiative
A contribution to the challenge of digital authoritarianism
  
Andrew Lowenthal
Twitter Files Extra: The Censorship of RFK Jr.
A new article by myself and Matt Taibbi has just dropped on Racket, along with a short tweet thread
  
Andrew Lowenthal
